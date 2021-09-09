GOODWIN, Evelyn Grace Orcutt, departed this life on September 7, 2021. Evelyn was predeceased by her husbands, Richard Milton Goodwin and Francis Joseph Winglewish; and son and daughter-in-law, Richard Easley and Julie Otto Goodwin. She was also predeceased by her twin brother, Irwin Garland Orcutt and his wife, Bea of Seguin, Texas; and brother, Jack Leftwich Woosley and his wife, Glennie Woosley Conkling. She will be cherished in memory by her son, Milton Wood Goodwin and wife, Brigitte of Lancaster, Pa.; daughter-in-law, Dottie Gardner; and stepdaughter, Cynthia Schrier­-Gale. She adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandson, Jennifer Lee (Brian), Susan Grace (Andrew), Maria Gabrielle, Milton Cole, Michael and Sam Schrier and Liam Powell. She attended almost every ball game, tennis match and swim meet. She is also survived by a host of nephews. Evelyn and her twin brother, Irwin were born in South Richmond on July 8, 1930 to Nannie Giles and Irwin Garland Orcutt. They grew up on Orcutt Lane in Chesterfield and attended Broad Rock and Manchester schools before moving to Wayne Oak Farm in Amelia. Evelyn graduated from Amelia High School, attended Comptometer School in Richmond and was employed at the American Tobacco Company when their first computer system was installed and she was a keypunch operator. She retired from the Seaboard Coastline Railroad with 20 years of service. Evelyn married Richard in 1949 and after his tragic death in 1980 and her retirement the same year, she made a new life traveling to most of the 50 states, Canada, England, Scotland, Ireland, Germany and to China as a guest of the government to square dance with the Chinese people. She was a member of the Spares and Pairs Square Dance Club and the Director of the Richmond Square Dance Association Festival for two years. In 1992, she met Joe at a square dance. They married in 1993 and had 15 months of wedded bliss before his sudden death. Evelyn treasured her friends made along the way, childhood friends and always enjoyed entertaining. She will be remembered as fun-loving and interested in what everyone was doing. Evelyn was a member of The Magna Charta Dames, The Jamestowne Society, The Huguenot Society, The Scotchtown Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and The Daughters of the Confederacy. Evelyn was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She served as a Sunday school teacher. She was passionate about Bible study, loved doing for others, always giving a ride and sharing her cooking and canning. Visitation will be at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m., and where memorial services to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Braille Circulation Library, 2700 Stuart Avenue in Richmond. The family would like to thank Heritage Green Assisted Living, At Home Care & Hospice and special caregivers, Patti Williamson and Janet Johnson for their loving care over the past few years.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 9 to Sep. 15, 2021.