Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Evelyn Harper Bell
BELL, Mrs. Evelyn Harper, 90, of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home in Glen Allen, Va. She is survived by one son, Elwood Bell (Pearl); four daughters, Youlanda Ford (Edward), Mattie Allen (Roger), Denise Jackson, Veronica Grimes (Harthel); nine grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 12 to 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Powhatan. Rev. Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr., pastor, officiating.

www.mariangray thomasfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Rd, Cumberland, VA 23040
Oct
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
, Powhatan, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.