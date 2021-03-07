JOHNSON, Mrs. Evelyn, 83, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
She is survived by three sons, Douglas (Jackie), Arthur (Arlene) and Paul (Juanita); three daughters, Shirley Goins (Earnest), Rosemary Mayo (James) and Peggy Johnson; a son-in-law, Durlin Harris; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Annie Brice, Helen Sharpe (Thomas); two brothers, Jessie Garrant Jr. and George Garrant; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Sunday, March 7, from 1 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 8, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Goochland, Va. Rev. Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr. officiating, Minister Joyce Harden, eulogist.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.