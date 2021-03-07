Menu
Evelyn Johnson
JOHNSON, Mrs. Evelyn, 83, of Goochland, Va., departed this life on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital.

She is survived by three sons, Douglas (Jackie), Arthur (Arlene) and Paul (Juanita); three daughters, Shirley Goins (Earnest), Rosemary Mayo (James) and Peggy Johnson; a son-in-law, Durlin Harris; 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Annie Brice, Helen Sharpe (Thomas); two brothers, Jessie Garrant Jr. and George Garrant; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Sunday, March 7, from 1 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 8, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Goochland, Va. Rev. Dr. Gregory L. Beechaum Sr. officiating, Minister Joyce Harden, eulogist.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
7
Funeral service
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Road, Cumberland, VA
Mar
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Ebenezer Baptist Church
5011 St. Paul Church Road, Goochland, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God continue to Bless & keep you. I will keep you in my prayers..
Shelia Watson
March 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the Johnson family. Mrs. Johnson was the custodian at Goochland Elementary when I began teaching there in 1978. She immediately made me feel welcomed and always was there to help. Actually I remember having Peggy and Douglas in my classes (second and /or first grades.) Mrs. Johnson touched many lives at Goochland Elementary and mine definitely was one of them. She was a well respected and loved person. I was blessed to know her.
Sue Mason
March 8, 2021
To the Garrant and Johnson families: Although it´s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may you find comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We pray that God will continue to strengthen and keep you in this hour of bereavement.
Connie Christian Mormon & Family
March 8, 2021
We are sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Johnson. May God embrace the family with His love and comfort.
Howard and Glenda Leabough
March 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy so sorry for your loss my heart goes out to the family
Eunice Howell
March 7, 2021
With deepest condolences for the loss of your mother. Praying for your family
Wilbert and Bessie Ware
March 5, 2021
