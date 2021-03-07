My thoughts and prayers go out to the Johnson family. Mrs. Johnson was the custodian at Goochland Elementary when I began teaching there in 1978. She immediately made me feel welcomed and always was there to help. Actually I remember having Peggy and Douglas in my classes (second and /or first grades.) Mrs. Johnson touched many lives at Goochland Elementary and mine definitely was one of them. She was a well respected and loved person. I was blessed to know her.

Sue Mason March 8, 2021