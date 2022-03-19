JONES, Evelyn R., departed this life March 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Booker Jones Sr. She is survived by two sons, Booker Chambers (Carolyn) and Booker Jones Jr. (Carolyn); four daughters, Marian Jones, Margie Jasper (John Jr.), Renee Givens (Thomas Jr.) and Donna Robinson (Vernon); a devoted sister-in-law, Irene Ranson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2022.