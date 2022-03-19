Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Evelyn R. Jones
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
Funeral service
Mar, 25 2022
11:00a.m.
Manning Funeral Home
JONES, Evelyn R., departed this life March 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Booker Jones Sr. She is survived by two sons, Booker Chambers (Carolyn) and Booker Jones Jr. (Carolyn); four daughters, Marian Jones, Margie Jasper (John Jr.), Renee Givens (Thomas Jr.) and Donna Robinson (Vernon); a devoted sister-in-law, Irene Ranson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2022.
Mar
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Manning Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
March 23, 2022
You and family have our condolences and prayers during your family lost . We will continue to pray for you all during this time!
Vivian Dyer / son Van Dyer
Friend
March 20, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
The Dorch Family
Family
March 19, 2022
