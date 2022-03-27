KAMMETER, Evelyn Miller, was born August 21, 1937 and passed away March 24, 2022, preceded by her husband, John Burns Kammeter (Johnny), to whom she was married for 39 years. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Evelyn appreciated the support of WPS, the Widowed Persons Support Group, who have her support for over nine years. She was a proud member of Discovery United Methodist Church. She loved her dog, flowers and going to gospel sings.



The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. today, March 27, 2022, at the Parham Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road. A chapel service will take place at 5 p.m. Monday March 28, 2022. Interment will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.