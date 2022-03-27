Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn Miller Kammeter
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 27 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
Send Flowers
KAMMETER, Evelyn Miller, was born August 21, 1937 and passed away March 24, 2022, preceded by her husband, John Burns Kammeter (Johnny), to whom she was married for 39 years. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Evelyn appreciated the support of WPS, the Widowed Persons Support Group, who have her support for over nine years. She was a proud member of Discovery United Methodist Church. She loved her dog, flowers and going to gospel sings.

The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. today, March 27, 2022, at the Parham Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road. A chapel service will take place at 5 p.m. Monday March 28, 2022. Interment will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Mar
28
Service
5:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.