KIRKMAN, Evelyn Drewry, 98, of Chester, Va., died March 26, 2021. She was born at home in Fincastle, Va. and raised in Roanoke and Troutville, Va. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Arthur Drewry and Annie Hayden Drewry. Evelyn was known as "Grandma" and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted many years to her church and enjoyed spending time with her family, her church family and friends. Evelyn enjoyed traveling worldwide with her husband. She was a woman of strong faith in God, always had a positive outlook and a "cup always full." Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, William Cecil Kirkman; her brothers, Henry, Harold "Buster" and Gary Drewry; and sisters, Juanita Dooley, Geraldine Gibson and Betty Allen. She is survived by her three children: her son, Rev. Gale Reginald Kirkman (Pam); daughters, Donna Geoghegan and Debbie Perdue (Jeffery); grandchildren, Mary Hassell (Richard), Rebekah Goehler, Heather Wallnöffer (Tom), Sean Geoghegan, Oliver Geoghegan, Rev. David Perdue (Natalie), Shelly Caltagirone (Kris), Josh Perdue (Kim), Courtney Perdue and Katie Webb (Josh); great-grandchildren, Parker Grace Hassell, Reese Goehler, Rex Goehler, Bailee Geoghegan, Gage Geoghegan, Olivia Geoghegan, Mason Geoghegan, India Perdue, Ellisa, Perdue, Shayna Perdue, Kieran Perdue, Augustino Caltagirone, Liam Perdue, Seth Perdue and Aubree Hayden Webb; as well as two sisters, Connie Kurz and Judy Smith of Roanoke, Va. A funeral service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 103 S. Adams St., Petersburg, Va. 23834. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake, Va. 23321. The funeral service will be officiated by Dr. Michael Hester. Evelyn's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund of Chesterfield Community Church, P.O Box 576, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.