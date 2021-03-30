Menu
Evelyn Drewry Kirkman
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
KIRKMAN, Evelyn Drewry, 98, of Chester, Va., died March 26, 2021. She was born at home in Fincastle, Va. and raised in Roanoke and Troutville, Va. Evelyn was the daughter of the late Arthur Drewry and Annie Hayden Drewry. Evelyn was known as "Grandma" and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted many years to her church and enjoyed spending time with her family, her church family and friends. Evelyn enjoyed traveling worldwide with her husband. She was a woman of strong faith in God, always had a positive outlook and a "cup always full." Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, William Cecil Kirkman; her brothers, Henry, Harold "Buster" and Gary Drewry; and sisters, Juanita Dooley, Geraldine Gibson and Betty Allen. She is survived by her three children: her son, Rev. Gale Reginald Kirkman (Pam); daughters, Donna Geoghegan and Debbie Perdue (Jeffery); grandchildren, Mary Hassell (Richard), Rebekah Goehler, Heather Wallnöffer (Tom), Sean Geoghegan, Oliver Geoghegan, Rev. David Perdue (Natalie), Shelly Caltagirone (Kris), Josh Perdue (Kim), Courtney Perdue and Katie Webb (Josh); great-grandchildren, Parker Grace Hassell, Reese Goehler, Rex Goehler, Bailee Geoghegan, Gage Geoghegan, Olivia Geoghegan, Mason Geoghegan, India Perdue, Ellisa, Perdue, Shayna Perdue, Kieran Perdue, Augustino Caltagirone, Liam Perdue, Seth Perdue and Aubree Hayden Webb; as well as two sisters, Connie Kurz and Judy Smith of Roanoke, Va. A funeral service will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 103 S. Adams St., Petersburg, Va. 23834. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 3920 Airline Blvd., Chesapeake, Va. 23321. The funeral service will be officiated by Dr. Michael Hester. Evelyn's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund of Chesterfield Community Church, P.O Box 576, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA
Mar
31
Funeral service
11:45a.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road, Chester, VA
Mar
31
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
3920 Airline Boulevard, Chesapeake, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear today of Mrs. Kirkman's home going. Mrs. Kirkman was my Christian mentor and taught me how to reach children for the Lord. I pray that God will grant you peace in the weeks ahead. My deepest sympathies to each member of the family. May your memories of the wonderful lady that Mrs. Kirkman was bring you joy, laughter, and comfort.
Love, Robin West
Robin West
Friend
March 31, 2021
I am so sorry to hear today of Mrs. Kirkman's home going. Mrs. Kirkman was my Christian mentor - a truly Godly woman who taught me how to reach children for the Lord! I pray that all the family will feel and know the peace and compassion of the Lord at this time. My deepest sympathy to each of you. God bless you and keep you surrounded with His love and mercy in the days ahead.
Love, Robin West
Robin West
Friend
March 31, 2021
We were so sorry to hear this. Evelyn was a wonderful person and loving and loyal friend. Our prayers are with your family.
Ruth Harris, Donna and Denise
Friend
March 31, 2021
Reggie, Donna, Debbie and families,
I was so sorry to learn of your Mom's passing. What a wonderful woman of God! My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Blessings,
Shelby Miltier Walasin
Shelby Walasin
Friend
March 31, 2021
Evelyn Kirkman and her family have been very special friends. We truly have missed them since they moved to the Chester area. She was such a lovely and sweet person. Our sympathy and condolences to all of her family for her loss. With love, Shirley and Peter Colson
Shirley Colson
Friend
March 30, 2021
