ROBINSON, Evelyn J., 91, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mildred Robinson; sisters, Hazel Powell, Thelma, Geraldine and Catherine Robinson; and brothers, James Jr. and William Robinson. Surviving are her sister, Eloise Robinson; nephews, Milton (Beverly) and Roland (Glenda); nieces, Renee, Rosemarie and Valerie; great-nieces, Rolesha, Kiara (Chauncey) and Markia; great-nephew, Shariff (Anna); five great-great-nieces; devoted girlfriends, Earlene, Margaret and Bernice; devoted beautician, Selma Freeman Johnson; other relatives and friends. She attended Richmond Public Schools and graduated from Maggie L. Walker "The Dragons" in 1946. She was a strong, independent, family oriented woman whose smile lit up every room she entered. She was a fashionista and loved to have fun. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Elohim Christian Outreach Center, 2700 Williamsburg Road. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.