Evelyn J. Robinson
ROBINSON, Evelyn J., 91, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, December 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mildred Robinson; sisters, Hazel Powell, Thelma, Geraldine and Catherine Robinson; and brothers, James Jr. and William Robinson. Surviving are her sister, Eloise Robinson; nephews, Milton (Beverly) and Roland (Glenda); nieces, Renee, Rosemarie and Valerie; great-nieces, Rolesha, Kiara (Chauncey) and Markia; great-nephew, Shariff (Anna); five great-great-nieces; devoted girlfriends, Earlene, Margaret and Bernice; devoted beautician, Selma Freeman Johnson; other relatives and friends. She attended Richmond Public Schools and graduated from Maggie L. Walker "The Dragons" in 1946. She was a strong, independent, family oriented woman whose smile lit up every room she entered. She was a fashionista and loved to have fun. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Elohim Christian Outreach Center, 2700 Williamsburg Road. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2020.
Dec
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Elohim Christian Outreach Center
2700 Williamsburg Road, VA
Sorry to hear of the passing of Evelyn. She was a friend of my sister (Joyce Brown) and as stated her smile lit up a room when she enter. To the family know that she was a jewel and will be missed by all that knew her
Yvonne Hopkins
December 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 17, 2020
