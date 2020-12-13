Dear Howard, One of Evelyn's greatest gifts was her ability to bring so many people together who otherwise would not have met. We learned from her, not only in her classes, but from her example. Harold and I will forever miss her. For as long as we live, she'll live in our hearts. If we can do anything for you, please don't hesitate to call. All our love to you and Maggie.

Kimberly & Harold Yager December 19, 2020