VEST, Evelyn Tyler "Nellie" or "Nanny", 92, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Aubrey Tyler; her husband, Paul P. Vest Jr., and daughter, Donna Montgomery. Nellie is survived by her son, Ron Vest; two grandchildren, Wayne Atkinson (Stacey) and Melanie Kenney; five great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; sister, Emily Toney; and son-in-law, Norman Montgomery. She grew up on a farm in Hanover and retired from Home Beneficial. Nellie loved her dogs, working outside and helping family and neighbors. Ron would like to thank Wayne and Stacey for the wonderful care they provided Nellie for the last several years. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, with services beginning at 2 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.
Ronnie, my condolences to you and your family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alan Stone
December 16, 2021
My deepest condolences to all of the family. Nanny was one of the most loving and sweetest woman ive ever known. She will truly be missed and in our hearts forever. Soo Many wonderful memories over the years with her and the family. We love you Nanny.