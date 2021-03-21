EWELL, Everett, age 72, of Richmond, departed this life March 17, 2021. He is survived by two sisters, Janice Lewis (Linsey) and Marilyn Ewell; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, among them Earl Woodruff; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mr. Ewell can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be applied. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.