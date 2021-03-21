Menu
Everett Ewell
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
EWELL, Everett, age 72, of Richmond, departed this life March 17, 2021. He is survived by two sisters, Janice Lewis (Linsey) and Marilyn Ewell; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, among them Earl Woodruff; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where Mr. Ewell can be viewed Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. The governor's recommendation on social distancing will be applied. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
April 6, 2021
REST IN PEACE
joyce brown
March 25, 2021
Everett was a friend and co-worker at a local bank almost 50 years ago. I am saddened by his passing and wish the best for his family and friends.
Calvin Eaton
March 22, 2021
