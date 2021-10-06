Menu
Everett Irving
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
IRVING, Everett, 67, of Richmond, formerly of Cartersville, Va., passed away on October 4, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; daughter, Emily (Paul); and grandsons, Ethan and Brody. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Oct
9
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Everett at Comagine Health (I worked in HR) and Everett was one of the kindest people I´ve ever gotten to cross paths with. My thoughts are with your family through this time.
Laura Otto
Work
October 14, 2021
Sincere condolences to Everett's family. He was a good man.
David Nelson
October 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Everett's passing. I worked with him at The Computer Company and he was always such a pleasure to work with. Knowledgeable and a true gentleman and a gentle spirit. May our sweet memories of Everett ease this difficult time. I am Blessed to have known him. Prayers for his family and loved ones.
Linda Coleman
Work
October 7, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I worked with Everett at The Computer Company. He was a very caring person and I really enjoyed working with him.
Julie Lawrence
October 7, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Judy Oliver
Friend
October 7, 2021
I first met Everett after moving into our home in Lawton Station / Bluffton. He was walking his dog Peewee (sp?), who reminded me of a recently passed fur baby of ours. And so our friendship began with both Everett and Shirley. Everett was such a gentle, caring man. A Virginia Gentleman. After he and Shirley left our neighborhood to go back to VA, my husband, Rob, and I would cringe every time we passed there former home. Everett, we will and have kept you in our hearts. Your family´s loss is our loss. Please check in from time to time. I know you will always watch over and guide your loved ones from beyond. Know many souls will miss you.
Pam Brickell
October 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. I always thought so much Everett and Elliot. We all grew up together. Pearl and Taylor were wonderful friends. You all have our deepest sympathy.
Vivian Blanton Dunn (Cartersville)
October 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Everett's passing.
ramona sublett
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss and the community's loss. Everett was a great student and was so helpful to me in high school when he helped me put together a project for the school of our community by taking pictures. He will be missed by many.
Barbara Gamage
School
October 6, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 6, 2021
