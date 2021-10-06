IRVING, Everett, 67, of Richmond, formerly of Cartersville, Va., passed away on October 4, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; daughter, Emily (Paul); and grandsons, Ethan and Brody. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.