I first met Everett after moving into our home in Lawton Station / Bluffton. He was walking his dog Peewee (sp?), who reminded me of a recently passed fur baby of ours. And so our friendship began with both Everett and Shirley. Everett was such a gentle, caring man. A Virginia Gentleman. After he and Shirley left our neighborhood to go back to VA, my husband, Rob, and I would cringe every time we passed there former home. Everett, we will and have kept you in our hearts. Your family´s loss is our loss. Please check in from time to time. I know you will always watch over and guide your loved ones from beyond. Know many souls will miss you.

Pam Brickell October 6, 2021