My Heart and Sympathy goes out to you Barbara and your Family .Email me when ever you can.Love you Nay
Carol R Johnson
March 13, 2021
My sincere and deepest sympathy to the family.
Radelle Montague
March 11, 2021
May God wrap his comforting arms around you at this time of loss. My thoughts and prayers for you all.
Gail Brown
March 9, 2021
To The Pair family. I send my deepest condolences and sympathy to your family. We worked for many years at G.R.T.C. Everett was one of many Co - Workers that took the time to show me how to Run And Finished the Race at G.R.T.C. for this I am so grateful. Everett you were a humble,kind,loving,caring and had such a Big Heart for people. HE will be truly missed by all who knew him. To the family I pray for your peace. Everett may God almighty keep you safe resting in perfect peace until We meet again!!! W.A.JOHNSON
Wendell A. Johnson
March 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Pair Family. I love you Barbara and will keep you and the family in my prayers.
Sandra Bowden
March 9, 2021
Deepest sympathy. The Pair family are in my prayers.
Mary Baldwin
March 8, 2021
What a shock to hear.
My sincere condolences and prayers for the entire Pair family.
May God give you all comfort during this difficult time.
Mertikae (High) Hill& Family
March 8, 2021
Condolences to the Pair Family
Celestine Christian
March 8, 2021
Praying for classmate and his family
michael powell
March 8, 2021
My condolence to the family of Everett & J.C. Pair. I worked with the Pair brothers at GRTC for many years. I am praying with and for the family.
Supervisor MJohnson
Mary Johnson
March 8, 2021
First my prayers condolences to the family. Everette words can't explain the loss and how dearly you will be missed. We called each other Cuz but it was more like and we were brothers and sisters, that's how close our families were growing up. I will never forget the advice, the wisdom, the long phone calls and the laughs. Forever in my heart..
Delores Trent
March 8, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all in your loss. He was good man and set a great example. My utmost condolences.
Glen Lane
March 8, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the Pair family R.I.P Big E
Rico Wooldridge
March 7, 2021
We the Ingram family extends our sincere condolences to our family during these darkest hours. Praying God strength you all in the days ahead. May God continue to bless each of you. Love Your Ingram Family (Ma Babyo and children)
Ingram Family
March 7, 2021
I was shocked today on hearing about his passing . You will be missed deeply . Sending my prayers to the Pair Family .
Darlene Allen
March 6, 2021
Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted. Matthew 5:4. May the Lord Jesus keep this family and know that the Lord wiil kerp you through all things. I am going to miss Everette ad well, worked with him at GRTC Transit as well as being his cousin. Love Hazel.
Hazel Banks Talbert
March 6, 2021
I thought about you a couple of days ago. I was shocked and saddened to hear about my dear friend, Everett passing. Everett and I had been friends for many years, and experience a wonderful friendship. I will missed his warmth, humor, and visits to my home. My sincere condolences to the Pair Family.
Earle Carlisle Jr.
March 6, 2021
I thought of you just a week ago because it had been so long since I had seen you. Rest In Power, dear friend. My deepest sympathy to the family on your loss.
audrey bailey
March 6, 2021
Barbara my sincere condolences to you and Miranda I will pray for you and your family