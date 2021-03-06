To The Pair family. I send my deepest condolences and sympathy to your family. We worked for many years at G.R.T.C. Everett was one of many Co - Workers that took the time to show me how to Run And Finished the Race at G.R.T.C. for this I am so grateful. Everett you were a humble,kind,loving,caring and had such a Big Heart for people. HE will be truly missed by all who knew him. To the family I pray for your peace. Everett may God almighty keep you safe resting in perfect peace until We meet again!!! W.A.JOHNSON

Wendell A. Johnson March 9, 2021