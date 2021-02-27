Menu
Everlena M. King
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
KING, Everlena M., 98, of Henrico, died February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Henrietta King. Surviving are many cousins, devoted Angela Jackson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. She was a lifelong member of Quioccasin Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Quioccasin Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. James Jackson, officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Quioccasin Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 1, 2021
