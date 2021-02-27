KING, Everlena M., 98, of Henrico, died February 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Henrietta King. Surviving are many cousins, devoted Angela Jackson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. She was a lifelong member of Quioccasin Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Quioccasin Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. James Jackson, officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2021.