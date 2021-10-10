THROCKMORTON, F. Ray, 66, of Mechanicsville, passed away joining his late parents, Freddie and Dot Throckmorton, Thursday, October 7, 2021. He is survived by three children, Brittney (fiance, Michael Johnson), Rachel and Hunter Throckmorton; sister, Peggy Whitlow (Barry); brother, Michael Throckmorton; as well as several nieces and nephews. Ray was the Director of Operations for the State Fair of Va. He loved his job to the point it was more like a hobby. Ray also enjoyed baseball and hunting. Above all, he was happiest spending time with his children. He embodied the saying "people remember how you make them feel." The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.