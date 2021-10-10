THROCKMORTON, F. Ray, 66, of Mechanicsville, passed away joining his late parents, Freddie and Dot Throckmorton, Thursday, October 7, 2021. He is survived by three children, Brittney (fiance, Michael Johnson), Rachel and Hunter Throckmorton; sister, Peggy Whitlow (Barry); brother, Michael Throckmorton; as well as several nieces and nephews. Ray was the Director of Operations for the State Fair of Va. He loved his job to the point it was more like a hobby. Ray also enjoyed baseball and hunting. Above all, he was happiest spending time with his children. He embodied the saying "people remember how you make them feel." The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
Ray and I played little league together. His dad served as our coach. Once you knew Ray you had a friend for life. Whenever we saw each other we would catch up with the going ons in our lives. I pray for God´s comfort to the family.
H.E.Williamson
Friend
October 13, 2021
One of the nicest young men we have ever known.......God bless the family and we wish you God's peace. Until we meet again.........Love you.....your Dentist and former Teacher.......
Ronnie and Terry Haden
Friend
October 12, 2021
Gentle and giant personality with a calming influence, I fondly reflect on Ray from childhood for his positive demeanor. Rest in eternal peace.
Larry James Giannasi
October 12, 2021
Ray was a great neighbor, always ready to help in any way he could. I will miss him greatly. Sympathy to all of the family.
James Harding
October 11, 2021
Larry and Matthew
October 11, 2021
Ray´s dedication to the State Fair was truly amazing. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Curry Roberts
Work
October 11, 2021
VCU Dental Hygiene Class 2023
October 10, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Betty & Bill Barker
Other
October 10, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. I worked with Ray at the State Fair of Virginia. He was a great co-worker who was always ready to lend a hand.