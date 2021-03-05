CONVERSE, Faith L. , 65, of Sandston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Bevins (Retired Chief, USN); mother, Louise Musick; and brothers, John Bevins and "Boo" Bevins. She is survived by her husband, Robert Converse; children, Angia Papazian, Christopher Papazian, Tom Converse, Lee and Georgie Converse; siblings, Earl W. Bevins, Donna K. Bevins and Susan J. Bevins; and others, Jax and Willow; and her beloved westie, Savannah; and terrier, Christian. Faith was a CNA at the Masonic Home of Virginia for a number of years as well as a member of The Women of the Moose. She enjoyed being at the beach, traveling to Aruba and collecting rocks from her adventures. She loved Niagara Falls and Charleston, S.C., her favorite restaurant to visit in Charleston was Shem Creek Bar and Grill. The family expresses their deepest gratitude to Happie Harris, from One Heart Residential, for her care and loving attention. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2021.