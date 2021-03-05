Our hearts and prayers go out to Faith's entire family. Bobby, you were the love of her life. You could defiantly see that in her eyes every time she looked at you. We miss seeing her smile and laughter sitting next to you at the Lodge. We know she is at peace now with God. May God be with you today and always. Hugs to you all -- from a distance. David & Donna

David & Donna Jewell March 5, 2021