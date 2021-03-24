Menu
Fannie F. Wood
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
WOOD, Fannie F., 81, of Ashland, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hudson and Mary Stanley; and siblings, Vernelle Stanley, Lloyd Stanley, Lewis Stanley. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, George Wood; children, Darlene Hall (Randy), Terry Owens; grandchildren, Brittany Brookes (Roger), Sarah Hall, Christina Owens; great-grandchildren, Blake, Tristan; and siblings, Mary Clarke, Pauline Carter. The family would like to thank Fannie's caregiver, Jackie Shelton, for her love and support. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26, at King's Chapel Presbyterian Church, 13346 W. Patrick Henry Hwy., Doswell, Va. 23047, with interment to immediately follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenashland.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland
412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
King's Chapel Presbyterian Church
13346 W. Patrick Henry Hwy, Doswell, VA
Mar
26
Interment
in the church cemetery
VA
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Fannie was a special Aunt to me and I will never forget her. I loved that we had a special bond with each other and we shared the same Birthday. Fannie was a great sister-in-law and we shared me cherished moments. You will be missed by All. Terry, Ross, Helen and Family
Terry White
March 24, 2021
