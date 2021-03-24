WOOD, Fannie F., 81, of Ashland, entered eternal rest on Friday, March 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hudson and Mary Stanley; and siblings, Vernelle Stanley, Lloyd Stanley, Lewis Stanley. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, George Wood; children, Darlene Hall (Randy), Terry Owens; grandchildren, Brittany Brookes (Roger), Sarah Hall, Christina Owens; great-grandchildren, Blake, Tristan; and siblings, Mary Clarke, Pauline Carter. The family would like to thank Fannie's caregiver, Jackie Shelton, for her love and support. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 26, at King's Chapel Presbyterian Church, 13346 W. Patrick Henry Hwy., Doswell, Va. 23047, with interment to immediately follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenashland.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.