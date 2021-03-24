Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Fannie was a special Aunt to me and I will never forget her. I loved that we had a special bond with each other and we shared the same Birthday. Fannie was a great sister-in-law and we shared me cherished moments. You will be missed by All. Terry, Ross, Helen and Family

Terry White March 24, 2021