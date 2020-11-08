FRENCH, Fay Ann Danner, died November 3, 2020. She was born in 1933 in Columbia, Missouri. The only child of Howard Mackie Danner and Lucille Morris, Fay was raised in Kingston, Pa. She was the daughter and granddaughter of candy makers. She graduated Cum Laude from Wyoming Seminary, Kingston, Pa. She came to Richmond to attend RPI and remained in the city she loved till her death. Fay graduated from RPI of the College of William and Mary's School of Interior Design. Fay was a retired business woman that continued her interior designing till 2018. Her business career as a bookkeeper included DeLanthe Creations, Hampton House, Country Charm and Willow Place Antiques. She designed and created lovely sewing projects for the home. Over her lifetime she sewed, knitted (taught her granddaughters), painted pastels portraits, needlepointed, crocheted and was a patchwork and quilting enthusiast. She was a voracious reader, Jeopardy fan and crossword puzzler. She loved cats, traveling to Europe, Canada and around the U.S., ballroom, square and line dancing, her family and her longtime friends, Millie, Susan, Nancye, Gene and Sarah. She was a former den mother, Sunday school teacher, frustrated gardener, longtime Shepherd Center member and fan of the VCU Rams, VT football, Seattle Seahawks and Patrick Mahomes. She was happiest when creating, from artwork to sewing doll clothes. She started very early her left-brained practicality and love of math, combined with her right-brained artistic creativity for a well-balanced and happy life. Fay learned to entertain herself at an early age. She claimed to never have been bored as she was always planning or creating a project. One of her favorite projects was teaching children at Westhampton Elementary School to needlepoint. She is survived by her children, Wyatt Kirkland French (Lynn) of Henrico, Suzanne French Keesler (Carl) of Manakin-Sabot and Howard Blair French (Shawna) of Fairbanks, Alaska; her grandchildren, Lindsey Blair French (Mike Dicken), Marissa Katherine Keesler, Marshall Kirkland French (Maggie), Kristyn Keesler Cilimberg {Jared), Riley Corbin French and Aspen Maclaren French; great-grandchildren, William M. French and Joseph K. French; with two great-granddaughters expected in the next two months. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Bliley's Central Location, 3801 Augusta Ave. Memorial gifts may be made to The Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236 and to The Shepherd's Center, 3111 Northside Ave. #400, Richmond, Va. 23228.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.