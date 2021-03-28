JEFFRIES, Fay (Giles), 83, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved friend and partner, Robert Giles; and her parents, James and Alice Soyars. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Eacho and Karon Martin; grandchildren, Stacy, Amber and Bradley; and her precious great-grandchildren, Samantha, Alyssa, CJ, Emily, Hailey and another great-grandson on the way; and her sister, Sheila Snider (Jim) and their family. A private gathering of family and friends will take place March 29, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., in Richmond. The family will honor her with a Celebration of Life at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 11:30 a.m. March 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Fay's name to Richmond Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made at blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.