Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fay Jeffries
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
JEFFRIES, Fay (Giles), 83, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved friend and partner, Robert Giles; and her parents, James and Alice Soyars. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Eacho and Karon Martin; grandchildren, Stacy, Amber and Bradley; and her precious great-grandchildren, Samantha, Alyssa, CJ, Emily, Hailey and another great-grandson on the way; and her sister, Sheila Snider (Jim) and their family. A private gathering of family and friends will take place March 29, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., in Richmond. The family will honor her with a Celebration of Life at Bliley's – Staples Mill, 11:30 a.m. March 30, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Fay's name to Richmond Children's Hospital. Condolences may be made at blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Staples Mill Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Sheila, I was so sorry for the recent death of your sister. I know how painful this can be, but being a Christian we know that we will see these beautiful people again. My condolences to Jim and your family. Keep the faith. I love you. E. Verle
E. Verle Weiss
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results