Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fay Glenn Lewis
LEWIS, Fay Glenn, 74, of Midlothian, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Ruby Glenn.

She is survived by her son, Christopher, wife, Michelle and two grandsons, Cody and Caleb Lewis; brother, John Glenn (Donna); niece, Erin Glenn; nephew, J.P Glenn; brother, Gary Glenn (Dianne); nephew, Kevin Glenn; and niece, Mary Terry; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.

Fay was employed by Defense General Supply Center for 30 years. Upon her retirement, she spent time volunteering for CancerLinc, Johnston Willis Hospital and Huguenot Road Baptist Church, to name a few. Fay enjoyed traveling and spending time in Nags Head. Her most prized possessions were her two grandsons that fulfilled her time with sporting events, museums, park trips and tons of laughter. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was fulfilled by helping others.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11 a.m., at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 West Huguenot Road. Fellowship will follow with the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.cancerlinc.org in her name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Huguenot Road Baptist Church
10525 West Huguenot Road, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Fay and I go back a long time at DGSC. I always remember her humor and her kindness. My deepest condolences to all of the family.
Mary Whitton
Work
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results