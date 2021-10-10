LEWIS, Fay Glenn, 74, of Midlothian, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Ruby Glenn.
She is survived by her son, Christopher, wife, Michelle and two grandsons, Cody and Caleb Lewis; brother, John Glenn (Donna); niece, Erin Glenn; nephew, J.P Glenn; brother, Gary Glenn (Dianne); nephew, Kevin Glenn; and niece, Mary Terry; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Fay was employed by Defense General Supply Center for 30 years. Upon her retirement, she spent time volunteering for CancerLinc, Johnston Willis Hospital and Huguenot Road Baptist Church, to name a few. Fay enjoyed traveling and spending time in Nags Head. Her most prized possessions were her two grandsons that fulfilled her time with sporting events, museums, park trips and tons of laughter. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was fulfilled by helping others.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11 a.m., at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 West Huguenot Road. Fellowship will follow with the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.cancerlinc.org
in her name.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.