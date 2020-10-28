Menu
Faye Aldridge
ALDRIDGE, Faye, 81, passed peacefully on October 25, 2020. Cherished and remembered by her devoted husband of 60 years, Reginald; children, Greg (Carol), R.B. (Sue) and Tina Rodriguez (Dino); grandchildren, Chris (Katya) and Sheilah Faye; and great-grandkids, Ivianna, Ian and Anya. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., with Pastor Billy Kain conducting.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Ave.
Faye was a very special and loving aunt to me. I will cherish and keep those wonderful memories in my heart forever. Sending prayers and love to Reggie and family.
Sheila (Shupe) Schmidt
October 27, 2020