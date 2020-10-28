ALDRIDGE, Faye, 81, passed peacefully on October 25, 2020. Cherished and remembered by her devoted husband of 60 years, Reginald; children, Greg (Carol), R.B. (Sue) and Tina Rodriguez (Dino); grandchildren, Chris (Katya) and Sheilah Faye; and great-grandkids, Ivianna, Ian and Anya. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 30, in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., with Pastor Billy Kain conducting.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.