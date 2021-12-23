CHANDLER, Felicia M., "Sam," departed this life December 21, 2021. She is survived by her two sons, Mario and Trey Chandler; eight grandchildren, two brothers, seven sisters and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2021.
My deepest sympathy to you all. Many Prayers and Blessings for your family.
J. Carter Brooks, Jr. ( Junie )
January 4, 2022
RIP my friend You will be missed
Linda Taylor
December 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you all.
I have know Felicia since 4th grade.
May God Keep you all in his tender care.
Brenda Brock Lindsey
December 29, 2021
I offer my sincerest condolences to Felicia's family. Did Felicia attend Short Pump Elementary Schol in the mid 60's? If she did, please know that I loved her so much then and have wondered throughout the years where she moved to, as I lost touch with her... I remember her sweet face and quiet demeanor...jumping rope and swinging on the playground!! I have never forgotten her! God Bless!
Laura Bolling Pearce
December 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.