CHANDLER, Felicia M., "Sam," departed this life December 21, 2021. She is survived by her two sons, Mario and Trey Chandler; eight grandchildren, two brothers, seven sisters and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2021.