Felicia Midulla
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
MIDULLA, Felicia, 77, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore and Carmela Nuara. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Joseph Midulla; sons, Nick Midulla and Sal Midulla (Nicole); grandsons, Zach (Kayla), Grayson, Collin and Dillon; great-grandchildren, Olive, Luca and Giselle; sisters, Gina Barrafato (Vincent) and Angela Lackey; brothers, Joe Nuara (Cindy) and Carl Nuara (Susan); as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Born in Casteltermini, Sicily, Felicia and her family immigrated to the U.S., where eventually her, Joseph, and Nick would go on to open Mama Felicia's Italian Ristorante and Pizzeria in Glen Allen. Besides her great passion for cooking, she loved to sing, work with the Italian American Culture Society and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. A gathering of friends and family will take place Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed by a rosary service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:45p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
16
Rosary
7:45p.m.
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
17
Service
1:00p.m.
Saint Bridget Catholic Church
6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes
Mom, life will never be the same without you. You were always there for me no matter what. You were the best mother one could ever have . I will see you soon mom . Please meet me at the front gate. Until then I will live in your name . May God bless us all. She was one tough mother. I love you Ma.
Nick
Family
October 5, 2021
