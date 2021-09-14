MIDULLA, Felicia, 77, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore and Carmela Nuara. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Joseph Midulla; sons, Nick Midulla and Sal Midulla (Nicole); grandsons, Zach (Kayla), Grayson, Collin and Dillon; great-grandchildren, Olive, Luca and Giselle; sisters, Gina Barrafato (Vincent) and Angela Lackey; brothers, Joe Nuara (Cindy) and Carl Nuara (Susan); as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. Born in Casteltermini, Sicily, Felicia and her family immigrated to the U.S., where eventually her, Joseph, and Nick would go on to open Mama Felicia's Italian Ristorante and Pizzeria in Glen Allen. Besides her great passion for cooking, she loved to sing, work with the Italian American Culture Society and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. A gathering of friends and family will take place Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed by a rosary service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.