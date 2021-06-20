Menu
Felicia R. Reed
FUNERAL HOME
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy
Aylett, VA
REED, Felicia R., 86, of Dunnsville, the widow of Edward L. Reed, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021. She is survived by a number of friends including her special friends, Anita and Johnny Smart. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Interment will follow at Bruington Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Jun
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
B W White Funeral Home
7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Aylett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
B W White Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss you my very dear friend!
Ann Otto
Friend
June 20, 2021
