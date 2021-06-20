REED, Felicia R., 86, of Dunnsville, the widow of Edward L. Reed, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021. She is survived by a number of friends including her special friends, Anita and Johnny Smart. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Interment will follow at Bruington Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.