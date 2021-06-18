ALVAREZ, Felipe Jesus, 57, of Richmond, Va., passed away on June 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Alvarez. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diane; his son, Felipe "Philip" DeJesus Alvarez Jr.; and mother, Socorro Duarte Diosdado. Orginially from Mexico, Felipe founded Felipe's Painting Contractors in Lakeside. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. June 19, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a memorial service will follow immediately after. For condolences, see blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.