Felipe Jesus Alvarez
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
ALVAREZ, Felipe Jesus, 57, of Richmond, Va., passed away on June 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesus Alvarez. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diane; his son, Felipe "Philip" DeJesus Alvarez Jr.; and mother, Socorro Duarte Diosdado. Orginially from Mexico, Felipe founded Felipe's Painting Contractors in Lakeside. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. June 19, 2021 at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a memorial service will follow immediately after. For condolences, see blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
19
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
