Felix Cornila "Phyllis" Christian
CHRISTIAN, Felix "Phyllis" Cornila, 76, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Carroll Bullock; sisters, Doris Price and Patricia Pollard; and her brothers, Melvin Tolliver and Bobby Lee Pollard. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Darlene Tolliver (Harry) and Reynold Allen Jr. (Alyce); grandchildren, Nikisha Tolliver, LaRhonda, Sherrod and Jerrod Allen; great-grandchildren, Jayvon Tolliver, Rudolph and Kameron Jones; four sisters and four brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th Street, Richmond, Va. 23223, where viewing is scheduled 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 and where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Livestreaming available.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
October 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May God be with you and your family in times like this. We worked together for many years and it was a blessing to know Felix.
Rena Lynette Everett-Jones
Work
September 28, 2021
