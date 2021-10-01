CHRISTIAN, Felix "Phyllis" Cornila, 76, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Willie Carroll Bullock; sisters, Doris Price and Patricia Pollard; and her brothers, Melvin Tolliver and Bobby Lee Pollard. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Darlene Tolliver (Harry) and Reynold Allen Jr. (Alyce); grandchildren, Nikisha Tolliver, LaRhonda, Sherrod and Jerrod Allen; great-grandchildren, Jayvon Tolliver, Rudolph and Kameron Jones; four sisters and four brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th Street, Richmond, Va. 23223, where viewing is scheduled 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021 and where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Livestreaming available.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2021.