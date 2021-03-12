HORD, Fenton Norton, Sr., of Raleigh, N.C. passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021. Mr. Hord was born on October 7, 1946 in Richmond, Va. to Ruble Alison Hord II and Louisa Norton Hord. He was predeceased by his son, Fenton Norton Hord Jr.; and is survived and beloved by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Harrison Hord; their daughter, Lorin Hord Mazzucchelli (Fabio Mazzuchelli); two grandchildren, Oliver Norton Sheikhli and Sophie Hord Mazzucchelli; and his brother, Ruble Alison Hord III (Sharon Wickham Hord).
Mr. Hord was a 1964 graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School in Richmond. He received his B.A. from the University of Richmond and was named a distinguished alumni by the University in 2002. He received his M.B.A. from Virginia Commonwealth University. He was a longtime supporter of Virginia Commonwealth University and the Medical College of Virginia. Through his philanthropic endeavors, Mr. Hord and Mrs. Hord spearheaded the most successful and longest running brain tumor charity at MCV. In 2004, he received the Edward A. Wayne Medal from Virginia Commonwealth University for his contributions and efforts towards brain cancer research. He is a Lifetime Honorary Trustee at the Medical College of Virginia Foundation.
Mr. Hord began his career at Eskimo Pie Corporation, a subsidiary of Reynolds Aluminum Company, in 1967 as a junior accountant. At age 30, Mr. Hord was hand picked by his mentor, Mr. Louis Reynolds to assume the role of President and Chief Operating Officer.
In 1987, Mr. Hord moved to Raleigh, N.C. to become Chief Executive Officer of Stock Building Supply (nee Carolina Builders). Under his stewardship, Stock Building Supply - known for most of Mr. Hord's tenure as Carolina Holdings - made a series of strategic acquisitions, evolving into a nationwide supplier of building materials with 350 locations and $5.3 billion in sales when he retired in 2007. His 20 years at Stock were a true passion for him and he always cared deeply, not only about its many business successes, but also about its people themselves.
Mr. Hord proudly served on the board of directors for several businesses and organizations throughout his career including Wolseley PLC, Cornerstone Building Alliance, Reeds Jewelers, Trinity Episcopal School, Investors Management Corporation and the Jian Group.
He enjoyed spending time traveling with friends and family, was a lifelong music lover and an avid golfer and founding member of Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, N.C.
Mr. Hord was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, mentor and friend. His infectious smile, kind heart, good humor and helpful nature touched the lives of countless friends and colleagues.
A memorial service following COVID guidelines to celebrate his life will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh (1701 East Millbrook Rd.) this Monday, March 15, 2021 at 1 p.m., with a burial service to follow at Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond (412 South Cherry St.) on March 16, 2021 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions be made to the Hord Research Fund at MCV Foundation, in support of the F. Norton Hord Jr., noting on the check's memo line that the gift is in memory of Fenton N. Hord Sr. and mailed to VCU Gift & Records, Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042
Condolences for the family may be shared at BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2021.