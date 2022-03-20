BURNETT, Fern Harris, 91, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 14, 2022. She was a long-time member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lisa Messner (Tom); grandchildren, Adam, Jacob; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 5270 Charles City Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A private interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.