WRIGHT, Fletcher Johnston, III, of Richmond, died December 21, 2021, at age 85. He is survived by his partner, James P. Hogan; and his sister, Anne Wright Steele. His burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the James River Boys & Girls Club, P.O. Box 707, Charlottesville, Va. 22902.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.