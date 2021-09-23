Menu
Flora Marie Warren
WARREN, Mrs. Flora Marie, age 90, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. A native of Valdosta, Ga. and a resident of Amelia, Va., she was a veteran of the United Stated Air Force and a former schoolteacher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Carter (of Valdosta, Ga.); 13 brothers and sisters; and her daughters, Linda Waggoner (of Panama City, Fla.) and Joy Hutchison (of Nottoway). She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Charles B. Warren (of Amelia); sister, Shirley Davis (of Louisiana); son, Charles "Charlie" Warren (of Farmville); daughter, Donna Smith and her husband, Bo (of Chesterfield); 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St., in Amelia, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Little Flock Cemetery, 5201 Little Flock Church Ln., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amelia Volunteer Rescue Squad.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street P.O. Box 758, Amelia, VA
Sep
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Little Flock Cemetery
5201 Little Flock Church Ln., Amelia Court House, VA
So sorry for your loss, my favorite aunt.
Bobby Carter
Family
September 27, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear about Aunt Flora´s passing. Sending love and prayers for the family in this time of grief Love Jeannie Carter Roberson
Jeannie Roberson
Family
September 23, 2021
