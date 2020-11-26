COSBY, Florence A., 95, of Henrico, died November 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph L. Cosby; daughter, Brenda Cosby; and son, Larry Cosby. Surviving are her son, Rufus A. Cosby; daughter, Alethia C. Elam; grandson, like a son that she raised, Antonio D. (Lakeesha) Cosby; four devoted grandchildren, Valeria and Robin Cosby, Edward (Alycia) and Eric (Tiffany) Elam; 10 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where a walk through viewing will be held Friday, November 27, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 28, at Newbridge Baptist Church, 5807 Nine Mile Road. Rev. Marcus Martin officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.