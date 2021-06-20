BURNETT, Mrs. Florence, age 82, of Richmond, departed this life June 13, 2021. She is survived by one sister, Cindy Devereaux; one brother, Alexander Boynton Jr.; two nieces, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Burnett can be viewed Monday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m. Dr. Rebecca Griffin officiating. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.