MCLEOD, Florence Clements, 78, of Chesterfield, Va., loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Clyde Dexter McLeod. She is survived by two sons, Troy Douglas (Ashley) and Gregory Brian (Jennifer); and known as Nannie to five grandsons, Sean, Bret, Kyle, Cole and Forest; and nephews and niece, Clifford, Cynthia and Edward Lindsey. Florence was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where she enjoyed sharing her gift of decorating the church with flowers. She spent much of her life caring for children in the daycare setting and beyond and loved working with those with special needs. Being very social, Florence valued lifelong friendships and was committed to nurturing them. Her family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 16, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 17, at Bethel Baptist Church, 1100 Huguenot Springs Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.