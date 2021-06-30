COX, Florence Lucy, 94, of Powhatan, Va., passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021. She is survived by her loving family. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at First Antioch Baptist Church, 3920 Maidens Road, Powhatan, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
To the Cox Family you have Ours prayers , she is now home with Jesus . Let us so live that we will see her again on the other side.
With Love William & Rev. Nancy Clarke
William Lee & Rev. Nancy
July 2, 2021
Dear Family, we wish to express our condolences due to the lost of Sister Lucy. A dear guardian angel with a smile of discernment to bless the entire community. Her kindness and warmth toward her fellowman will always be remembered.
Rev. Caroel L. Selby, D. Min.
July 2, 2021
Sending my heart felt condolences to you and your family!
Connie Archer-Brooks
Friend
July 1, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Betty Cox Mabry
June 30, 2021
Our condolences to the Cox family.God´s blessings to each of u,as u kno there´s a beautiful flower in God´s garden.Our Blessings
Alvin Brandon
Family
June 30, 2021
Wendell Thompson
June 30, 2021
Our condolences to the family. We will miss her beautiful smile but her sweet spirit will always be with usTina, Charlie and Tyrone
Ruby Foxx
June 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences, and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
Mealy Funeral Home and Staff
Other
June 30, 2021
To Mary Ann & Family. I read Psalm 91: 16 today and thought about Ms Lucy. "With long life will I satisfy [you], and show [you] my salvation." Remember the good times and the places you all visited. All of my family have great memories. Ms Lucy is wearing her crown now.