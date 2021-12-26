Menu
Florence James-Wingard
JAMES-WINGARD, Florence, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021. Florence was an active member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by father, James Paul Jennings; mother, Florence Veronica Boyer Jennings; husband, Ronald A. James (1981); and husband, Jackie Wingard (2000). She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Ronald (Janice), Gary (Gina), Bruce (LeAnn) and Mark (Lauren); stepchildren, Cindy Vlasic (John) and Mark Wingard (Audrey). She was a loving grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to eight. She is also survived by a multitude of family-by-choice. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Our heartfelt prayers are with you all. We loved Florence and, as you all do so much, we miss her.
Nick & Charlene Broughton
Friend
December 30, 2021
My Condolences to Mark James and Family on the passing of His Mother. I Am Grateful To Have Met Her, Talked with Her, and Laughed With Her. Mrs. Florence Was indeed A Very Special Lady. God Has Welcomed Her Home, and I Pray He Will Comfort You All.
Ben A. Butcher
December 28, 2021
