JAMES-WINGARD, Florence, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021. Florence was an active member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by father, James Paul Jennings; mother, Florence Veronica Boyer Jennings; husband, Ronald A. James (1981); and husband, Jackie Wingard (2000). She is lovingly remembered by her sons, Ronald (Janice), Gary (Gina), Bruce (LeAnn) and Mark (Lauren); stepchildren, Cindy Vlasic (John) and Mark Wingard (Audrey). She was a loving grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to eight. She is also survived by a multitude of family-by-choice. Memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.