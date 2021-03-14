Our deepest sympathy to you We send our deepest sympathy to you children and grandchildren. Needless to say we will miss her laugh and her wisdom. As you know we were kids when we met and Flo was an important part of our lives. We send our deepest sympathy to you children and grandchildren. Flo was part of our lives since we were kids. We will miss her contagious laugh and the wisdom she shared. May she rest in peace.

Karen and Dave Wasserman March 14, 2021