WEINBERG, Florence Gralnick, known to everyone as "Flo," died peacefully on March 11, 2021, at the age of 82 in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; and is survived by her children, Perry, Larry, Paul and Helen; her daughters-in-law, Michelle, Kim and Carolyn; and grandchildren, Raquel, Alexa, Max, Dillon, Josh, Zachary, Rebecca and Danielle.
Flo was born in Queens, N.Y. in 1938 and moved to Richmond, Va. in 1960 when she married the love of her life, Robert Weinberg z"l. They soon started a family that would ultimately include four children. After Robert's untimely death, Flo persevered as a single mother and dedicated herself to raising her children. Friends often remarked with admiration about how she successfully raised her family under such difficult circumstances.
Flo was blessed with eight grandchildren, who became the center of her life. She treasured her time with all of them. Grandma Flo was always their greatest supporter and cheerleader.
Her life was a living example of devoted friendships, including an exceptionally close group who were together for 60 years. Flo touched everyone she met along the way.
Flo had wide-ranging interests and was especially passionate about the arts and nature. She loved museums, plays and opera. She also enjoyed traveling and was co-owner for a number of years of Going Places, Ltd. As an upscale travel business, it afforded her the luxury of exploring the country. She was especially fond of the national parks.
Flo was compassionate and kind-hearted, always deflecting concerns about herself and focusing instead on the well-being of others. She exemplified what it means to devote life unselfishly to family and friends above all else. Flo was an inspiration to us all and a true example of a life well-lived. She leaves behind a lasting legacy that will long be remembered and embraced.
Private funeral services will be held at Beth El Cemetery at Forest Lawn, in Richmond, Va., 11 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021. Livestreaming of the service can be viewed on Flo's obituary page at blileys.com
starting at 11 a.m. The community is invited to join in Shiva observances virtually on March 15 through March 18 at 7 p.m. EST. To register for the Shiva and receive a Zoom link, please go to Flo's obituary page at blileys.com
on Monday, March 15.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in loving memory to Feed More, Richmond or The National Parks Conservation Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.