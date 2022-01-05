WRIGHT, Florence Williams, born in Halifax County, North Carolina, on March 2, 1919, to the late Annie B. Williams, peacefully entered into eternal life at Autumn Care of Mechanicsville on January 4, 2022. Florence attended the schools of Halifax County and join White Oak Baptist Church at an early age and later in life moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she met her husband, Albert B. Wright. They united in marriage on March 22, 1941 and were united for 69 years at the time of his death in 2010. On June 7, 1942, Albert and Florence joined the Sharon Baptist Church, Richmond, Virginia and remained members until death. She leaves to cherish memories a host of nieces and one nephew, Mary Lois Richardson (Curtis) of Enfield, North Carolina, Velma Richardson of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Shirley Baker of Durham, North Carolina and devoted Emma L. Burt and Shirley Braxton-Houze (John) of Richmond, Virginia, Nick Junior Whitaker of Raleigh, North Carolina; along with her longtime nurse and friend, Gloria Myers; the Claiborne family, Sharon Baptist Church Congregation Care Ministry (Faye Harrison-Franklin, Carolyn Lawson-Banks and Maxine Watkins), Dale Penn-Jacobs of Gaston, North Carolina, Pearline J. Wall, Valerie McClure and Cindy Wesley of Richmond, Virginia. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, January 12, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 13 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Dr. Paul Coles officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11, 2022.