Floy Louise Cover
COVER, Floy Louise, 90, of Highland Springs, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Cover; daughter, Norma Breeden; son, Anthony Cover; and daughter-in-law, Sheila Cover. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Terence Cover; grandchildren, Katie Hamner (Chris), David Cover (Amanda), Sarah Cover (Richie Millar), Dominick Cover; and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 13, at 11 a.m. in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Richmond SPCA.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Washington Memorial Park
6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, VA
