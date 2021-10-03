CALLIHAN, Col. Floyd B., USAF Aux (Ret.), of Goochland, departed this life on his 94th birthday, September 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his devoted wife of 73 years, Shirley Lett Callihan; daughter, Susan Callihan of Goochland; sons, Lt. Col. Douglas Callihan (Debbie) USAF (ret.), of Tucson, Arizona and LTC Glenn Callihan (Karen) US Army (ret.) of Glen Allen; three granddaughters and one grandson. A devout "Champion of Individual Liberty" and a proud WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy, Mr. Callihan was a retired owner of Lett Hardware, a licensed commercial multi-engine pilot and ham radio operator K4ROG, former Virginia Wing Commander of the Civil Air Patrol, past commander of Goochland American Legion Post 215, past 13th District Commander of the American Legion, past State Vice Commander of the American Legion and life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. One of his proudest achievements was spearheading the drive to name state route 288 and the 288 bridge as the WWII Veterans Memorial Highway and WWII Veterans Memorial Bridge. In October 2019, he was inducted into the Virginia Aviation Historical Society Hall of Fame. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Goochland American Legion Post 215 Construction Fund, P.O. Box 1062, Goochland, Va. 23063.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2021.