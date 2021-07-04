MILES, Floyd Nathaniel, 73, of Cartersville, formerly of Powhatan, passed away July 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Hortense Miles; and is survived by three daughters, Cristal Grubbs (Kent), Charlene and Chartrice Miles; five grandchildren, Christian and Nicholas Grubbs, Nya, Josiah and Moriah Miles; and nine siblings. Mr. Miles accepted God at an early age and loved the Lord. He had a generous heart and was a friend to many but especially loved his family. He grew up with love from uncles and aunts and many cousins and loved his time with them. In his younger years, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting and he would share the fruits of his labor with many. Mr. Miles will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be conducted by Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home and the graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 8 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Powhatan.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
To The Miles Family, so sorry to hear of your loss.
You have my deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stay close and support each other with faith, strength and peace.
Marita S. DANIELS
Family
July 6, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Miles family on the loss of your loved one. May God comfort and keep you during your time of sorrow.
Maria Cosby
July 6, 2021
Sending our deepest prayers and sympathy to the entire Miles family. We pray that God will hold you close in this most difficult time.
Cousin Yvonne & husband Leslie of West Orange, NJ.
C. Yvonne Morris-Phipps
Family
July 5, 2021
Our Condolences to the family. May God bless and comfort you
Ruby Foxx
Family
July 5, 2021
Rest In Peace cousin Bruss. I will greatly miss your bright light and positive spirit. You were authentic indeed. Til we meet again in heaven as Yah's (God) sons and daughters. Praying for our entire family. Love you more.