MILES, Floyd Nathaniel, 73, of Cartersville, formerly of Powhatan, passed away July 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Hortense Miles; and is survived by three daughters, Cristal Grubbs (Kent), Charlene and Chartrice Miles; five grandchildren, Christian and Nicholas Grubbs, Nya, Josiah and Moriah Miles; and nine siblings. Mr. Miles accepted God at an early age and loved the Lord. He had a generous heart and was a friend to many but especially loved his family. He grew up with love from uncles and aunts and many cousins and loved his time with them. In his younger years, he enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting and he would share the fruits of his labor with many. Mr. Miles will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. Funeral services will be conducted by Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home and the graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 8 at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Powhatan.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.