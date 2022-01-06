Menu
Floyd Earl Randolph
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
RANDOLPH, Floyd Earl, 79, of Richmond, a retired firefighter and graduate of Maggie L. Walker High School - Class of 1960, departed this life Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nellie Page and Floyd M. Randolph. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife, Gloria Randolph; daughters, Rita Jones (Clayton) and Lori Randolph; granddaughters, April Jones and Bobbi Morris; great-grandson, Xavier Jones; devoted cousin, Wanda Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Monday, January 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the March chapel with livestreaming available on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Jan
11
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Grace A DAVIS
Friend
January 11, 2022
Dear Gloria and Family, At this time of your bereavement, we have fond memories of the families friendship and love for so many years! May you find peace and comfort in the days ahead. a nt years! Peace to you in the days to come.
L.Monty and Claudia Davis
Friend
January 11, 2022
Rest in Peace My Brother
Willie Cosby
Friend
January 10, 2022
I am sorry for your loss ,you have my deepest sympathy. Floyd was my MLW classmate of 1960 .
Lillie
January 7, 2022
