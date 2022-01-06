RANDOLPH, Floyd Earl, 79, of Richmond, a retired firefighter and graduate of Maggie L. Walker High School - Class of 1960, departed this life Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nellie Page and Floyd M. Randolph. He leaves cherished memories to his loving wife, Gloria Randolph; daughters, Rita Jones (Clayton) and Lori Randolph; granddaughters, April Jones and Bobbi Morris; great-grandson, Xavier Jones; devoted cousin, Wanda Lewis; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where visitation will be held Monday, January 10, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the March chapel with livestreaming available on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.