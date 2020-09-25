PHIPPS, Trustee Floyd S., Sr., departed this life September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Apperson Phipps. He is survived by two daughters, Joyce Phipps Jordan and Michelle Phipps; three sons, Floyd Jr., John and Joseph Phipps; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Elizabeth Phipps; several nieces, nephews and cousins; son-in-law, Clint Jordan; daughter-in-law, Sabrina Phipps; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.