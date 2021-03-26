WINGROVE, Floyd William, 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd R. and Mary Elizabeth Wingrove; and brother, C. Ray Wingrove. Floyd is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda F. Wingrove; three children, Jeffrey W. Wingrove, Kimberly W. Allen (Ralph) and Sherri W. Ousey (Graham); six grandchildren, Jessica Quinteiro (Ramon), Grace Allen, Matthew Allen, Olivia Allen, Danielle Ousey and Grayson Ousey; and two great-grandchildren, Ramon and Zander Quinteiro. Retiring after 26 years as a professional driver for Trailways Bus Lines, Floyd enjoyed a second career with Coleman Bros. Florist. Though his name is Floyd, he is known by those closest to him as "Pop," "Daddy," "Dad," "Bill," "Pawpaw," "Uncle Bill" and "Windy." He was a kind, caring, fun-loving, honorable and loyal soul who lit up any room with his jovial personality and roaring laugh. His informal classy style and infectious personality made him a stranger to no one and a friend to many. He is sorely missed. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2021.
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
5 Entries
Windy was a wonderful person, he loved his family so much and was so much fun to be around with that great big laugh of his. We will miss him so much. God bless
Susan Roberts
March 30, 2021
Linda & Family: I was so sorry to learn of Bill's passing. I live in Florida now, but went to Hulls church all my married life and saw Bill & Ray grow up in the church. Mary & Floyd were close friends and we had many good times with the family thru the years. My thoughts and prayers are with you during the difficult time.
Kathryn Limerick (Tequesta, FL)
March 27, 2021
Mary Gummo
March 27, 2021
My sympathy to the family for their loss of a loved one.
Earl Weir
March 26, 2021
My sincere sympathy, Kim, on the loss of your dad. My heart goes out to you and your family.