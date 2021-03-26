WINGROVE, Floyd William, 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd R. and Mary Elizabeth Wingrove; and brother, C. Ray Wingrove. Floyd is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda F. Wingrove; three children, Jeffrey W. Wingrove, Kimberly W. Allen (Ralph) and Sherri W. Ousey (Graham); six grandchildren, Jessica Quinteiro (Ramon), Grace Allen, Matthew Allen, Olivia Allen, Danielle Ousey and Grayson Ousey; and two great-grandchildren, Ramon and Zander Quinteiro. Retiring after 26 years as a professional driver for Trailways Bus Lines, Floyd enjoyed a second career with Coleman Bros. Florist. Though his name is Floyd, he is known by those closest to him as "Pop," "Daddy," "Dad," "Bill," "Pawpaw," "Uncle Bill" and "Windy." He was a kind, caring, fun-loving, honorable and loyal soul who lit up any room with his jovial personality and roaring laugh. His informal classy style and infectious personality made him a stranger to no one and a friend to many. He is sorely missed. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2021.