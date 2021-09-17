PEEPLES, Floydie Mae, 86, of Richmond, died September 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Peeples; and son, Harold M. Peeples. Surviving are two grandchildren, Tamara Jones (David) and Tomeka Peeples; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Cornelia) and Larry Rooks; nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Gail W. Peeples; two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, September 22 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Jerome Ross officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21, 2021.