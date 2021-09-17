Menu
Floydie Mae Peeples
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
PEEPLES, Floydie Mae, 86, of Richmond, died September 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold L. Peeples; and son, Harold M. Peeples. Surviving are two grandchildren, Tamara Jones (David) and Tomeka Peeples; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Cornelia) and Larry Rooks; nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Gail W. Peeples; two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, September 22 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 23 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Jerome Ross officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Sep
23
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Scott's Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
September 21, 2021
She was a great person always treated me with respect. I remember her as a member and caterterer. The Sisters to Sisters had a jewel. She will be missed
Gerome Couser
Other
September 17, 2021
