ARNOLD, Mrs. Fonda Curtis, age 70, of Richmond, departed this life December 31, 2021. She is survived by two children, Maiesha Williams (John) and David Arnold; two grandsons, Jordan and Jayden Williams; one sister, Pamela Curtis Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives; and friends, among them, Susan Carroll and Linda Conway. Memorial services will be held (TBA) at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
2 Entries
To the family & friends of Fonda Arnold,
We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Fonda. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier.
Jim Glass
General Mgr.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
January 13, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home