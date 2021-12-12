Menu
Forest G. Bogan Jr.
Thomas Jefferson High School
Bristow-Faulkner Funeral Home
15 C F Edwards Ln
Saluda, VA
BOGAN, Forest G., Jr., of Water View, previously of Richmond, passed away December 3, 2021, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Linda. He is survived by his sons, Forest G. Bogan III and David Bogan (Diane); his daughter, Elaine Robinson (Allan); his granddaughters, Stacey and Kathryn; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, John Bogan.

Forest graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, attended Hampden-Sydney College and graduated with a business degree from University of Richmond. He worked for Traveler's Insurance Co. for over 30 years before he retired. Forest was an enthusiastic dog lover and outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and vacations in the Outer Banks. His other interests included cooking, canning, reading, poker and a daily martini.

No funeral services will be held per Forest's wishes.

Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel, Saluda.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
I have fond memories of "Mr. Bogan" visiting our home, and at his and my father George´s work functions at The Traveler´s... Peace and prayers to his family and friends.
Townes Rison
December 12, 2021
