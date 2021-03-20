Menu
Forrest H. "Buzzy" Sprouse Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
SPROUSE, Mr. Forrest H. "Buzzy", Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at home in Reedville, Va. He was born April 30, 1938, in Richmond, to Forrest and Mildred Sprouse. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Hubbard A. Sprouse. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; sisters, Jennifer and Janet; sister-in-law, Barbara; son, Forrest Warren (Trey) Sprouse and spouse, Mary; daughter, Pendalyn Paige (Penny) Baker-Rogers and spouse, Allener; daughter, Patricia (Dawn) Adkins; son, Jon Eric (Jes) Sprouse and spouse, Carina; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private family service.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2021.
Sprouse family. We were so sorry to hear of Grandpa Buzz'spassing. We heard so many good things about "Grandpa Buzz" from Jessica and RJ. Please know our thoughts are with you all during this difficult time. Max & Susan Garcia Barela, Cheyenne, WY
Max & Susan Garcia Barela
March 21, 2021
