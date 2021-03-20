SPROUSE, Mr. Forrest H. "Buzzy", Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at home in Reedville, Va. He was born April 30, 1938, in Richmond, to Forrest and Mildred Sprouse. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Hubbard A. Sprouse. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; sisters, Jennifer and Janet; sister-in-law, Barbara; son, Forrest Warren (Trey) Sprouse and spouse, Mary; daughter, Pendalyn Paige (Penny) Baker-Rogers and spouse, Allener; daughter, Patricia (Dawn) Adkins; son, Jon Eric (Jes) Sprouse and spouse, Carina; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private family service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2021.