BOSTICK, Frances, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Frances (Roye) was born May 6, 1940, to the late Roy Bostick and Jane Livingston Bostick. She grew up in the Laurel Hill, Laurinburg community in N.C. Frances received her B.A. degree from the University of North Carolina in Greensboro at the Women's College. After graduating from college, she moved to Richmond, Va. to attend Virginia Commonwealth University Graduate School of Social Work. Upon attaining her master's degree, she made her career working for the Richmond City School System. After retiring, Frances returned to live in N.C. in the town of Lewisville.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; and by her stepmother, Vonnie Murphy; and stepbrother, Gray Murphy.
She leaves behind her lifelong friend, Sue Reid; a special niece and nephew, Ann Burns and Mike Murphy; and a dear sister-in-law, Ruby Murphy.
Frances was an avid reader, loved music (all kinds), movies, was very bright and had a wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed greatly by her friends and relatives. She requested that there be no formal services. Those who wish to make a donation in her memory can do so at the Derrick L. Davis Cancer Center, 1010 Bethesda Court, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27103 or at the charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences may be made at hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2021.