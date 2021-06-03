I worked for Roye in late 60's at Richmond social services - we worked in the foster home finding unit and she was the supervisor. Am wondering if Stephanie Williams is reading this and remembering our good times there. Roye had her hands full - we were all great workers but Stef and I were pregnant and due the same month so we made many a trip to the bakery at Thalhimers for a treat. Blessing to her family and God's gentle comfort and peace as you cherish memories. Betsy Hartz

Elizabeth Hartz June 4, 2021