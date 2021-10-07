CROSS, Frances Elaine Mahaley, 96, passed away at her home on September 30, 2021. Born on November 12, 1924 in Salisbury, North Carolina, Elaine was the daughter of the late William Carr and Mary Hall Mahaley. She was preceded in death by Richard Holladay "Dick" Cross, her loving husband for 69 years; her daughter, Brenda Cross Jones; and her sisters, Mary Carr White and Virginia Lee Salyer. A graduate of Glen Allen High School and a once-active member of the Fond-du-lac Women's Home Demonstration Club, she will be most remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She and Dick loved to travel especially to her favorites, Hong Kong, Hawaii and Tahiti. She is survived by her son, Richard Mahaley Cross (Sallie); and daughter, Debra Cross Eib (Chris); grandsons, Michael Cross (Liliana), Shawn Eib (Millicent) and Jason Eib; and a granddaughter, Elizabeth Jakesch (Simon). She has five great-grandchildren, Diego Cross, Pippin Jakesch, Marco Cross, Hollis Eib and Beo Jakesch; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A visitation is planned for family and friends Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Masks will be required. A private graveside service is planned for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First English Lutheran Church, 1603 Monument Ave. Richmond, Va. 23220, or a charity of your choice
. Condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.