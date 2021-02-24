Goodmorning grandma I miss you so much I can´t believe you are gone still it not a day that goes by I don´t think about you I just don´t understand like I´m so hurt broken grandma like I feel so empty with out and I´m just so tired of being strong grandma please watch over me and guide because only lord and you know how I feel I really just feel like giving up I love you grandma

Destiny Lewis February 27, 2021