Frances Lewis Dade
DADE, Frances Lewis, 74, of Hampton, departed this life Monday, February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Charles Coleman; daughters, Franchetta Lewis and Beverley Murray. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughters, Pamela Ward, Cheryl Bynum, Tracy Lewis and Lafonia Thornton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021. Celebration of Life service, Monday, March 8, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with livestreaming available on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hey grandma I just want to say I miss you so much it´s been 1 year since you past it feel so unreal how fast time has past but you are never forgotten you will always be apart of me forever I love you and may you continue to sleep in peace beautiful
Destiny Lewis
Family
February 22, 2022
Grandma I miss you every day it’s hard being here without you I love you so much I never pictured how my life would be without you every day is a struggle but I know you are still here with me always and forever I promise I’m going to get my life together for you until my last breath ❤
Destiny Lewis
Grandchild
March 25, 2021
Hey grandma I miss you so much I think about you every day I will never get use to you not being here I´m trying my hardest to remain strong thur this but just know you will never be forgotten no matter what I love you grandma
Y
March 11, 2021
I am so sorry about the loss of your loved one. Words cannot convey the pain that is felt when a treasured life is taken away, but I hope you all can find peace and comfort in the memories you share.
Gloria Stevens
March 8, 2021
I swear I´m not ready for this grandma I love you and miss you so much I just can´t believe this I´m just not ready to say goodbye I still need you here with me
Destiny Lewis
March 8, 2021
I Will Miss You Francis You Will Always Be In My Heart Love You !
Margie Malloy
March 2, 2021
Mom I miss you.
Pamela Ward
March 1, 2021
Goodmorning grandma I miss you so much I can´t believe you are gone still it not a day that goes by I don´t think about you I just don´t understand like I´m so hurt broken grandma like I feel so empty with out and I´m just so tired of being strong grandma please watch over me and guide because only lord and you know how I feel I really just feel like giving up I love you grandma
Destiny Lewis
February 27, 2021
Goodmorning grandma I miss you so much words can´t explain but I know you are at peace no more pain god got you now but I will always love you always and forever watch over your baby girl
Destiny Lewis
February 25, 2021
Sending condolences to the family. Frances was the funniest, most delightful lady! She loved her kids and grandkids so much and she was so proud of you. She will always be in my heart.
Ursula Anderson
February 24, 2021
Rest In Peace grandma I love you always and forever baby you are in a better place now
Destiny Lewis
February 24, 2021
