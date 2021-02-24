DADE, Frances Lewis, 74, of Hampton, departed this life Monday, February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ida and Charles Coleman; daughters, Franchetta Lewis and Beverley Murray. She leaves to cherish her loving memory daughters, Pamela Ward, Cheryl Bynum, Tracy Lewis and Lafonia Thornton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021. Celebration of Life service, Monday, March 8, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with livestreaming available on the website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Mar. 5, 2021.