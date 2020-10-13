Menu
Frances Diane Slaughter Slayton
SLAYTON, Frances Diane Slaughter, 62, of Chester, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born on December 8, 1957, in Petersburg, Va., she was the daughter of the late LeRoy Slaughter. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Slayton; and her brother, L.M. Slaughter. She is survived by her mother, Helen Slaughter; daughter, Jennifer S. Lloyd and husband, Jeffrey; grandsons, Braden and Landon Maxwell; sisters, Darlene Dameron and Lynn Thomas; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Diane was a loving mother, grandmother and devoted wife. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, from 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.
